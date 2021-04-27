Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has zero-tolerance for plagiarism. Osinbajo, who spoke in Abuja at the public presentation and launch of a homegrown plagiarism detection software, EagleScan, observed that plagiarism is a form of corruption, describing the act as stealing of intellectual properties of others. According to him, […]

