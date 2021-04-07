The Nigerian Army has released the names and pictures of the five rescued students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State.

It would be recalled that on March 12, bandits stormed the college and abducted 39 students, comprising of 23 females and 16 males from their hostels.

While five of the students have been rescued, the fate of the 34 others still in captivity is unknown.

The identities of the rescued students was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday by Mohammed Yerima, Director of Army Public Relations.

The names of the rescued students were given as Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi, adding that they were receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

“The rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna,” Yerima said in the statement.

“The GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen DH Ali-Keffi has commended the troops for their effort and charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families.”

The Kaduna State, on Monday, April 5, reported that five of the abducted students were freed after a rescue mission by the military.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs who broke the news said the freed students were immediately taken to a military facility for a thorough medical check-up.

