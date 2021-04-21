Janet Osemudiamen

Liverpool owner, John W Henry has apologized to fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption he caused over the last 48 hours.

On Sunday, Liverpool announced they were one of the 12 clubs planning to start the Super League. The six Premier League teams who signed up to the widely criticised project – the others being Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The proposal created a huge backlash and all six Premier League clubs withdrew on Tuesday

In a short statement where he admitted he let fans down, John W Henry said;

“I want to apologise to all the fans, supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused for the past 48 hours. It goes without saying, but it should be said, that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans.

“They were the most disrupted, and unfairly so, this is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day. I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move foreward.

“More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football we dreamed of what you dreamed of and we’ve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isn’t done and I hope you understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests.”

Henry said he took full personal responsibility for “the unnecessary negativity” and that fans had displayed their “rightful power”.

“It’s something I won’t forget and it shows the power the fans have today and will rightfully continue to have. If there’s one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it’s how crucial fans are to our sport, and to every sport – it’s shown in every empty stadium.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year for all of us, virtually no-one is unaffected, and it’s important the Liverpool FC family remain intact, vital and committed. From what we’ve seen of you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support, I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further than that. Thanks for listening.”

