Liverpool host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 14 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What happened in the first leg?

Madrid were at their wily best, taking charge of the tie with a 3-1 win in the Spanish capital. The Merengues’ canny midfield were at the heart of that victory, though two goals from Vinícius Júnior and one from Marco Asensio ultimately did the damage.

Form guide

Liverpool

Form: WLWWWL

Latest: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa, 10/04

Where they stand: 6th in Premier League

Real Madrid

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona, 10/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Mané

Real Madrid: Courtois; Odriozola, Nacho, Éder Militão, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

