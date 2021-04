Lizzo has partnered with Dove on a new campaign to encourage women and girls to embrace body positivity and form healthier relationships with social media. To break the news of this partnership, the singer took to Instagram to share an unretouched nude photo. In the caption with a nude image of her sitting gracefully while […]

