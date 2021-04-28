Breaking News

Lottery trust fund donates medical equipment to 12 healthcare centers

The National Lottery Trust Fund has donated vital medical equipment to 12 primary healthcare centres selected from six geopolitical zones. The donated items included digital X-ray machines, colour ultrasound machines, suction machines, kidney discs, hydraulic beds, wheelchairs, blood banks etc. NLTF Executive Secretary Dr Bello Maigari, who presented the equipment to the beneficiaries on Tuesday […]

