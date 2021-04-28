The National Lottery Trust Fund has donated vital medical equipment to 12 primary healthcare centres selected from six geopolitical zones. The donated items included digital X-ray machines, colour ultrasound machines, suction machines, kidney discs, hydraulic beds, wheelchairs, blood banks etc. NLTF Executive Secretary Dr Bello Maigari, who presented the equipment to the beneficiaries on Tuesday […]

