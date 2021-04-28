Real Madrid defender Marcelo could miss the second leg of Los Blancos Champions League semi-final against Chelsea because he’s been selected to serve at a polling station the day before the game.

Elections for the Madrid Assembly take place on Tuesday 4 May with Los Blancos’ European fixture happening 24 hours later. Marcelo’s teammates are set to travel to London on Tuesday but he would be unable to unless he is excused of his polling station duties.

According to El Mundo, the Electoral Board have argued that Marcelo could travel on the morning of the game. However, this may not be permitted due to coronavirus regulations. Real and the player’s representatives are said to be negotiating but no agreement has been reached yet, leaving the left-back in limbo.

The blow is the latest in what has been a frustrating season for Marcelo. A string of muscle injuries have restricted him to just 16 appearances in all competitions and he only started the first leg due to Ferland Mendy’s injury.

The draw for the polling station was held at the start of April, with those chosen given seven days to justify being excused from duty. That period has now passed, meaning a separate agreement will need to be reached.

The clause that could get Marcelo out of jail states that one may be excused if they are a professional “who must participate in public events to be held on the voting day, which are scheduled prior to the electoral call, when the interested party cannot be replaced and the non-participation of the same forces to suspend the event, producing relevant economic damages.”

Although Marcelo’s case does not fit these parameters exactly, there is precedent for a footballer being let off election duty. In November 2019 Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was freed from service after two appeals from the club.

