Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, is a genuine leader. Makinde made this statement in Bauchi yesterday when he flagged off the construction of 24.5km Itas/Gadau road at the cost of N8.5 billion.

The post Makinde hails Mohammed for great strides appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

