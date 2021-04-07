By Dennis Agbo

The Coal City of Enugu ones more came alive on Easter with an entertainment package made available by the premium soft drink, Maltina, for families marking the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Oaklands Amusement park was a beehive of activities in the two days event that took place on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, respectively, with parents and their children that had different types of fun as they were treated with exciting packages of entertainment.

The side attractions included Maltina Happy corner, where a lot of games for adults and kids were made available; the Maltina flavour bar that showcased different brands of Maltina, especially the recent brands of Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla flavours.

The show also witnessed a photo wall where families and friends took pictures, while lots of free drinks were also given out in the spirit of Easter celebration; dancing competition and a lot more

Maltina Regional Business manager in Enugu, Hillary Obuh said the event was put together because Easter was a period when families come together as a culture and tradition to celebrate themselves hence the Maltina intervention.

“Maltina is one big brand that supports our goal, the goal of sharing happiness and this period is a time we can share real happiness. Like you know Maltina is the nation’s number one brand, the most popular and the most available brand in the market. So this period provides us with an opportunity to interact with our consumers, share in their happiness, no matter how big or small, Maltina encourages people to share in that happiness and that’s what the funfair is all about,” Obuh said.

He noted that the two variants of the soft drink, Maltina Pineapple and Vanilla were launched into the Nigeria market in 2020, in response to identifying with the consumers’ need in order to excite and make them happy.

“It’s all about making options available for our consumers, identifying their needs and taking advantage of that which is worth doing well,” Obuh said.

The General Manager of Oaklands Amusement park, Mr Victor Aniekwe described the show as a talent hunt, the park did in collaboration with Maltina, stating that it was the tradition of the park to entertain families on occasions such as in Easter periods, which he said has been repeated over the years.

“This time around, we decided to go steps higher by collaborating with Maltina and we are achieving a lot in the collaboration because people are happy that we have taken it to a higher level and we gave out a lot of gifts, it put smiles on people’s faces and they realize that Oakland is growing from strength to strength,” Aniekwe said.

One of the fun seekers, Mr Ben Asogwa who came with his families said “We had fun, my children played all the games, won gifts and in addition, we were given a pack of Maltina.”

