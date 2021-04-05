Operatices of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a forty-nine-year-old man identified as Ubong Williams Akpan, for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of his 12 years old daughter.

The suspect was arrested after a report was lodged at Itele Ota divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that her father has been sexually abusing her since the age of seven.

She added that this has been going on for the past five years, and when she realized she could no longer bear it, she decided to report to the police.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Oyeyemi Abimbola, who confirmed the incident stated that upon receiving the report, the DPO of Itele ota division, CSP Monday Unoegbe, directed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

”On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime claiming that his wife is appearing too old, and she is no longer looking attractive to him,” Oyeyemi’s statement read in part.

Oyeyemi said the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to family support unit of Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the victim be taken to the general hospital for proper medical treatment.

