Another 14 people, family members of the infected also came down with Covid-19, including three one-year-olds.

In a statement released on Saturday, 24 April, Spanish police said the man had been exhibiting symptoms for a number of days, but refused to go home from work in the town of Manacor.

He took a PCR test one evening but then went to work and the gym the next day while awaiting the results.

His colleagues told him to go home, but he refused, police said. He would then pull down his mask, cough, and say: “I’m going to infect you all with coronavirus.”

When his test came back positive, colleagues were “alarmed”, according to police, who have been investigating the allegations since late January.