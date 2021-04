A Japanese man has been arrested after scamming 35 women with whom he was in a relationship at the same time. Takashi Miyagawa, a 39-year-old part-time worker with no fixed abode from the Japanese region of Kansai, had told each of the women, who were completely oblivious to each other’s existence, that his birthday was […]

