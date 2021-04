A 38-year old Kelfari Jediel at the weekend stabbed his 20-year old cousin, Parambiu Alexander, to death over N150. The family members hail from Fotta community in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State. Kelfari, a father of two murdered Parambiu during unresolved fisticuffs over a N150 balance after sharing of money they both realised […]

