Janet Osamudiamen

Protest follows a tumultuous week when Man Utd were one of the founding members of the European Super League but withdrew from the project 48 hours after it had been announced; Joel Glazer was named ESL vice-chairman but has apologised for the club’s involvement in the breakaway scheme.

A large number of supporters assembled by the Trinity Statue, setting off flares, hanging banners and scarves outside Old Trafford, with many wearing the green and gold colours synonymous with fan protests against the Glazers which have occurred since the American family acquired the club back in 2005.

One sign on show fumed: “Glazers out, Woodward out, after £1bn stolen from MUFC”, while another banner read: “United against greed”.

Ahead of the protest scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, supporters’ groups had urged fans via their social media accounts to wear masks and remain compliant with public health protocols.

Earlier in the day, a number of Liverpool fans also protested prior to their lunchtime kick-off with Newcastle at Anfield, to convey their desire to see principal owner John W Henry and the Fenway Sports Group franchise sell up over their handling of the Super League crisis.

Henry has issued a public apology on the matter while Jurgen Klopp has urged Reds fans not to turn on their owners, but he admitted they had made a “bad decision”.

