A 36-year-old man had his penis and testicles cut off by his niece’s boyfriend after he allegedly tried to rape her, Mail Online reports.

The man, from Olhos D’Agua in Brazil, was drunk when he allegedly attempted to attack his 20-year-old niece who managed to fight off his advances and fled before he then staggered home and went to sleep.

Enraged, the niece’s boyfriend and his cousin did not call the police but took matters into their own hands.

The pair asked him if he could join them in a nearby sugarcane field where they planned to castrate some pigs but the two men attacked him instead, it is reported.

After beating him unconscious, they removed his trousers and cut off his penis and testicles, reports allege.

When the man regained consciousness, he called an ambulance and was taken to Doutor Gil Alves Municipal Hospital in Bocaiuva, where medics managed to stop the bleeding, saving his life.

Surgeons then struggled to reconstruct his urinary tract, so that the man could relieve himself, but they say there is no hope of replacing anything that he lost after it was apparently thrown to the pigs and eaten.

According to police officer Michael Stephan da Silva, the force searched for the missing penis but did not find it and believed it had indeed been eaten by the animals.

Surgeon Felipe Lobo said: “It was like something out of a scene from a Dante novel.

“His penis and scrotum had been severed and his external genitalia was completely missing.

“All we could do was stem the bleeding, give him a blood transfusion, and clean the wound.”

The man is now on antibiotics and will be able to leave the hospital in two to four days.

The two suspects have been arrested. It is unclear if the man whose genitals were removed is to be charged with attempted rape.

