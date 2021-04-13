Breaking NewsSouth West

Many injured as gas explosion rocks Lagos

Lagos
A gas explosion, on Tuesday evening, rocked the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State. According to reports, the incident which happened at Iyasoko Street Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin, at about 7 pm, many injured.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, said rescue teams had been deployed but were held by traffic.

He said, “Yes, it is true. Our team members are on their way. They are delayed by traffic. I cannot determine the magnitude of the incident at present.”

Updates later…

