The government of Niger State in north-central Nigeria has said it has arrested nine persons, including a medical doctor, for being Boko Haram informants. Abdulberqy Ebbo, the director-general of strategic operations, ICT and public enlightenment unit at the Niger State Government House, claimed the men confessed to revealing the movements of troops to Boko Haram […]

The post Medical doctor arrested for allegedly being Boko Haram informants appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...