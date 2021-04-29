Mega Millions

The American Mega Millions lottery is on the rise again and the massive jackpot could be won at any time.

When you see that Mega Millions is offering a jackpot worth hundreds of millions of dollars, like the $319 million jackpot (equivalent to ₦ 121 billion) in the draw on Friday, 30 April 2021, you probably wonder if it is possible to play American lottery games from Nigeria. Luckily, it’s perfectly safe and legal to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets online!

If like most of us, you can’t afford and certainly don’t have the time, to travel to the United States to purchase Mega Millions tickets in person, you can participate online with TheLotter, the leading lottery ticket messenger service in the world.

According to TheLotter’s spokesman Adrian Cooremans, “we’re very happy to see the continued interest and trust from our customers in Nigeria. We’ve had many winners from Nigeria, but none of them has yet won a jackpot prize. Who knows, that may change in this week’s Mega Millions draw!”

The cost of buying a Mega Millions ticket at TheLotter is simply the cost of the official lottery ticket in addition to a small service fee to keep our operation running. When you purchase Mega Millions tickets with TheLotter, our local agents in the United States will buy official tickets on your behalf. When you win a prize, it is entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets (subject to tax deductions where applicable).

Here’s how you could win a $319 million jackpot from Nigeria:

1. Sign up at TheLotter

2. Select the Mega Millions lottery

3. Choose your 6 favourite numbers

4. Confirm your ticket purchase

TheLotter offers Nigerian residents a chance to play starting with one single line at the cost of only $5.

What happens Next?

TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official Mega Millions tickets on behalf of its customers in Nigeria. The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

The whole process of purchasing lottery tickets online is completely safe and transparent, but if you need assistance, TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers from Nigeria with any concerns.

If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you may need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by TheLotter free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.

When is the next draw?

The Mega Millions draw, for a jackpot of $319 million is on Friday, 30 April

When you play the US Mega Millions from Nigeria online at TheLotter, your odds of winning the jackpot are exactly the same as those of someone who physically buys a ticket in in the United States.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since February. You can participate in the draw online from Nigeria for a chance at winning this amazing prize!

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from Nigeria, please visit TheLotter.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

