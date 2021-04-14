Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘ready to forgive’ the royal family after the death of Prince Philip and wants to put their differences aside.

According to Buckingham palace officials, Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was advised not to travel for Philip’s funeral due to her pregnancy but there are other claims in British tabloids that she was told to stay home so she “won’t be the center of attention”.

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry announced early last year that they will be leaving royal duties culminating in a series of events over the past year that reached a crescendo when she had a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey revealing she was suicidal while serving as a royal in the UK and experienced racism.

However, it has been reported that Markle is ready to ‘forgive’ the royals and has encouraged her husband and his family to “put their differences aside” while also ready to move forward.

A friend of Meghan told the MailOnline: “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry.

“She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

The friend added: “Meghan said this is the opportune time for Harry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad.

“She doesn’t need to be there for that.”

The report comes as brothers, Harry and William released very different but equally moving tributes to their grandfather on Monday April 12.

Harry hasn’t seen his family face-to-face since he moved to the US with Meghan and son Archie in March last year.

Like this: Like Loading...