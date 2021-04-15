The trio of Nollywood actors, Mike Godson, Onyi Alex and Eniola Ajao have been unveiled as brand ambassadors for premium beauty and skincare brand Hush’D Makeover owned by a beauty specialist, Ahmed Omotunde Abiola. The three Nollywood stars who represent beauty, class and panache, were unveiled by Hush’D Makeover recently. According to the Chief Executive […]

