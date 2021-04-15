Breaking News

Mike Godson, Onyi Alex, Eniola Ajao become Hush’D Makeover’s brand ambassadors

The trio of Nollywood actors, Mike Godson, Onyi Alex and Eniola Ajao have been unveiled as brand ambassadors for premium beauty and skincare brand Hush’D Makeover owned by a beauty specialist, Ahmed Omotunde Abiola. The three Nollywood stars who represent beauty, class and panache, were unveiled by Hush’D Makeover recently. According to the Chief Executive […]

