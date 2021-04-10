With the heavy aerial bombardment and heavy artillery shelling launched on Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State by the Nigeria Airforce, thousands in some communities have been left desolate after being displaced and rendered homeless.

In a bid to flush out suspected members of outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), as well as other miscreants who have terrorizing indigenes and security operatives, the Nigeria Airforce on Tuesday April 6th, launched a military operation that killed many of the miscreants but inadvertently turned indigenes of nine villages into refugees after rendering them homeless, thus swelling the rank of Internally Displaced Persons in the area.

The affected villages are Ntak Ikot Akpan, Ukana Uwa, Ikot Udo Ekpat, Ikot Otu, Ikot Afanga, Nto Nsek, Ikot Abia, Ikot Ankan, Ikot Ukpong Etor, Ikot Ada Utor, Nsasak, and Ikot Akpan Essiet.

The Internally Displaced Persons are now being camped at St Ann Cathedral, Ikot Ekpene; Civic Centre Atan, Ikot Okoro and St Brigid Parish, Urua Akpan.

Although the Nigerian Army has said that those killed during the military operation were ‘hoodlums,’ it did not mention the specific number of miscreants killed in the operation.

“The operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislodgment of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralized by the Air Component,” the army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, a brigadier general, said in a statement.

Yerima said normalcy has been restored in the area, and that people could now go about their businesses.

So far, about 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been registered so far in the four camps, the man in charge of registration said.

The Chairman of Essien Udim, Anthony Luke, said in a statement that nine communities were “seriously” affected by the security crisis in the local government area.

Luke recalled that, “In the past few weeks, a dangerous criminal gang have launched attacks on various security agents/agencies which have sadly resulted in the loss of lives of their personnel, even as the bandits carted away ammunitions.

“The atrocities by the gang which began in Essien Local Government Area on February 22, 2021, saw them attack a police patrol personnel and their vehicle at Ikpe Annang junction, along Ikot Ekpene-Uyo Road and a repeat of a similar havoc on the Nigerian Customs personnel at Nsasak junction, along Aba–Ikot Ekpene Road. Amongst other dastardly act, the hoodlums later set the Essien Udim Divisional Police Station at Nto Nsek ablaze in another insane round of unprovoked attack.

”By their criminal activities such as extortion, intimidation, robbery, and general abuse of the fundamental human rights of the people, the situation degenerated to a point that people were living in fear.

According to him, “A combined team of Military and other Security Agencies in the state conducted a clearance operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan to flush out the miscreants who have been perpetrating havoc in the Local Government Area. The operation, which deployed both land and aerial onslaught on the hoodlums and the hideouts by the security personnel, was very successful as the criminals were dislodged.

”The nefarious activities of the hoodlums lead to the displacement of people from their homes as lives and property across Essien Udim Local Government Area were unsafe. The military operations also sent shivers through the spines of the people, who for fear of being caught up in the cross-fires, have become displaced too. About nine communities have been seriously affected while three are partially affected by the security situation.

“I have visited our displaced persons to encourage them, give them hope and assure them that they will be we catered for,’’ he noted.

