The Federal Government has raised the alarm over a looming attack on some of the major airports across the nation.

The interior ministry in various memos sent to heads of security agencies, it stated that criminals were planning to strike airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano, all of which are considered gateways into the country.

In one of the letters addressed to the commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSDC, dated April 15th 2021, it urged the security outfit “to liase with all airport managements nationwide and other stakeholders to upgrade the existing security measures around the nations airports in the interim to prevent such threat.”

In recent times, some Nigerian airports have been under the siege of criminal elements who kidnap staff members for ransom. Now the criminal elements have upgraded to wanting to directly attack the airports.

Like this: Like Loading...