The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, says that not only did a mob assault him at Banex plaza Abuja, but that the mob that assaulted him were chanting secessionist slogans while assaulting him.

In a viral video last week, Umar was seen assaulting one of the security guards, an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, despite being held back by the policemen and appealed to by bystanders.

In his reaction, the CCT chairman stated that the guard was rude to him. Umar said contrary to what was captured, he was, in fact, the victim.

“Outside official duties, like any regular Nigerian, I drive myself and move around freely to places of worship, markets and gym, among others, without any paraphernalia of office”, the CCT chairman told PRNigeria.

“I enjoy such freedom being a believer that one day one would leave whatever office one occupies and returning to living the normal life. I was accosted by the Plaza guard in a very rude manner on arriving there. I maintained my accustomed decorum before I was drawn into an unnecessary altercation.”

Umar claimed he was “subsequently assaulted” as the matter degenerated “into an attack and injury by a mob that was chanting secessionist and sectional slogans.”

The chairman added that the video shared on social media captured only an aspect of what ensued and not the beginning where he was molested.

“Since the incident, which left me traumatised after being bruised and treated in the hospital, I have had cause to reflect on the sad course of the incident and I regret being drawn into responding to the situation.

“This makes me both upset at being cast in a distorted and unfortunate light, while I also have cause to feel deep pains for subsequent response and controversies.

“With an apology tendered to me by one of the suspected aggressors, I believe that the entire incident was avoidable, just as I feel highly disappointed that my action in the public glare in a very brief moment has been misconstrued.”

The Commissioner of Police in Federal Capital Territory, Bala Ciroma has launched an investigation. The command spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam, assured the inquiry would be fair and urged residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its cause.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) while condemning the assault as well as the conduct of Umar, a member of the legal profession, being unbecoming, the body said the incident would be investigated.

The NBA said it was disturbed by the “display of naked power by a public officer, especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct”.