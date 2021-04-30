Dr. George Muoghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)

Managing Director of the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA) and governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Muoghalu has described the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election as the best opportunity for the party. Moghalu, who officially declared his intention to run yesterday in Awka, lamented that the party had not clinched power in the state since inception, saying the forthcoming poll was an opportunity the party could not afford to miss.

He said he was at the party secretariat to seek support from the leadership and members of the party, adding: “We have not got power in this state. This is our best opportunity and we can’t afford to allow it slip off our hands. We must go to the election with a candidate who is acceptable across party lines and can win.

“My political journey has been that of consistency, loyalty, commitment and dedication. Hence, the time for payback has come because loyalty has reward.

“We can’t build for another to occupy. We must put the cap on the head it fits. November 6 election won’t be easy because every party will feature their best without sentiments.”

Describing himself as experienced in both public and private sectors, he noted that it was difficult to assess himself, saying he was ready to subject himself to public scrutiny.

Moghalu, who donated 11 Toyota Siena vehicles to the state Chairman and members of the executive for the party’s operations, further pledged to rescue the state through his 13-point agenda, which he said, would be unveiled soon.

“I am not a joiner of APC, but a founder. People must learn to wait for their time. Every primary election is a family business. Let this campaign not be personalised, but be based on facts and what candidates can do for the state. Let’s be united,” he added.

Speaking, State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike described Moghalu as consistent and loyal party man, who has the qualities needed to become the next governor of the state and prayed God to grant him his heart’s desires.

Federal Character Commissioner for Anambra State, Reverend Uche Ibeabwuchi described Moghalu as a visionary man on a mission to salvage the state, urging party faithful to support him.

On his part, another party chieftain, Chief Tagbo Ike stressed that Moghalu has all it takes to lead the state, urging the party to do everything possible to give the state the best candidate.

