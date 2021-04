Former Registrar, Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), Professor Ahmed Mora, has been turbaned in Sokoto State as the new Kayayen Sarkin Musulmi. The ceremony on Sunday, April 4, 2021 was performed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria (SCIA), Sa ad Abubakar III. Mora, who is also the […]

The post Mora turbaned in Sokoto, vows to help with COVID-19 remedies appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...