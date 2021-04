Three artists, Seye Morakinyo, Udoakang Promise Peter and Babatunde Adeogun, whose specialisation leans towards portraiture, are showing Synonyms Of Faces from April 17 to 24, 2021 at the Alexis Galleries…

The post Morakinyo, Peters, Adeogun in Synonyms Of Faces appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...