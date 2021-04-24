By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following plans by Lagos State Government to shut two more major roads for rehabilitation works, residents are obviously in for worsening traffic congestion in parts of the state.

Already, several roads have been shut for rehabilitation which includes: Lagos Badagry-Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, part of Ikeja, around Opebi link-Bridge, Ozumbs Nvadiwe road, Ahnadu Bello Road, both Victoria Island, among others.

Meantime, as part of the ongoing reconstruction on Ikorodu Road, the state government, on Friday, announced a planned diversion of traffic from the Main Carriageway inbound Anthony from Monday, May 3, 2021, for four weeks.

Also, In line with the ongoing reconstruction works on Ketu–Mile 12 Section of Lagos/Ikorodu Road, Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic from the Ojota underpass to the Demurin Junction on the Ikorodu corridor from Monday, April 16, 2021, for a duration of four weeks.

In a statement by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the diversion was necessary to address the lingering failure of the access road at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland over the years.

He explained that the road needed to be fixed urgently to prevent further deterioration of the section by expected rainfall in the coming season, adding that the repairs will minimize congestion frequently experienced by motorists along the corridor.

Oladeinde assured that alternative routes had been created and provided to cater for motorists that ply the corridor regularly while construction would be ongoing.

The commissioner, while giving further travel advisory, said, “Traffic from Ibadan-Lagos Express can also go straight to Oworonshoki to connect Gbagada and descend the ramp at Anthony axis to connect Ikorodu Road.”

He added that the recently improved Maryland Junction will also be opened temporarily during the duration of the construction period to accommodate traffic coming from Ojota axis and Ikorodu; “a temporary traffic light will be installed to manage the influx of vehicles taking the flyover towards Surulere and Lagos Island.

“Alternatively, motorists will be diverted to a Contraflow on the Ojota bound lane during peak hours to minimize the inconveniences during the course of the repairs.”

Road users coming from Ikeja, have been advised to use Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to link Maryland and access Ikorodu road inbound Surulere.

Oladeinde further stated that the state’s Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA would be fully on the ground to direct traffic. Signs and Traffic rules will be strategically placed to guide vehicular movement during the stipulated period.

He stated that the trial run of the traffic management would commence on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to test the aforementioned traffic diversion plan ahead of the set date and make necessary adjustments where needed.

Oladeinde, therefore, appealed to motorists that ply the corridor to endure any likely inconvenience as the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to traffic congestion along the axis in line with efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the state government.

Also, with the ongoing reconstruction works on Ketu- axis, Oladeinde said the diversion became necessary to allow the contractor handling the project to commence construction on the service lane inward Ikorodu from the Ojota underpass to Demurin Junction.

Oladeinde revealed that it will necessitate the temporary closure of access routes to Ketu during the duration of repair works, stressing that “this section is vital to the flawless completion of the rehabilitation that has been ongoing on Ikorodu Road over the past one year.

He said different alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the construction period.

“In addition the state Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA will be on the ground to direct traffic for free vehicular movement,” he stated

According to the statement, motorists coming from Iyana Oworonshoki axis inward Ketu, Mile 12 and Ikorodu will be diverted to Alapere to make an exit through Ajelogo Street and Mile 12 Underbridge or alternately use the cloverleaf ramp to descend into the Maryland bound lane to access the ramp back to the bridge and take another descent into the Ketu bound the main carriageway.

“Traffic heading towards, Ketu, Mile12 and Ikorodu from Maryland/Ojota axis will be able to access the main carriageway inward Ikorodu while vehicles headed for the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway will equally have the exit ramp open to access their desired destinations.

“Motorists can also use the exit ramp and make a U-turn at 7UP to use the second exit on Ojota Bridge.”

He, therefore, appealed to the resident, especially motorists that ply those affected corridors to support the project, which aimed at finding a lasting solution to the congestion in the metropolis in line with efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the state government.

