If you are looking for the best natural skin care treatment, Moringa Oleifera, the plant native to India and now grown in more than 80 countries is your best option. Moringa oil is extracted from the nuts of the Moringa plant to make the most trustworthy natural skincare products.

We Asked Mr Amrit Walia, Co-Founder of Pioneer Sustainable Agriculture here in Nigeria who also produces one of the best premium cold-pressed oil ( Puro moringa oil ) coming straight from organic moringa farms, to know more about Moringa oil and why it is highly coveted in the cosmetic and lubricating industry, and this is what we got, enjoy reading.

In cosmetics, Moringa oil is a primary ingredient in the manufacture of expensive, natural fragrances and perfumes. The oil is also included in skin scrubs, soaps, and shampoos, lip balm, lotions and is the foremost ingredient in the manufacture of blended massage oil.

As an agent to beauty, Moringa oil is used for a manicure, pedicure, and in making beauty soap which utilizes its skin cleansing and moisturizing properties. Moringa oil can sometimes be used to dress vegetables, salads, and various green dishes. In cooking, the amazing oil can be used for deep frying and sautéing.

1. Moringa Oil as a Skin Care Agent

This oil is rich in fatty acids like Oleic acid which automatically restores the skin’s natural barrier and in keeping the skin hydrated.

Moringa has antibacterial, antioxidant, and antifungal properties that can do the following concerning skincare:

The unique combination of fatty acids in the oil is essential for maintaining cell membranes. The fatty acids also possess lubricant, and anti-inflammatory properties that restore the lost natural oils and protect the skin from damage in a hostile environment. Moringa’s phytochemical profile can defend the skin from ongoing pollution which adversely affects the epidermis of the skin. The rich content of Oleic acid also keeps the skin hydrated despite exposure to pollution. Moringa works as an anti-aging oil. By fighting the activity of free radicals, it slows down the process of aging, prevents sagging of facial skin, and clears wrinkles. Moringa oil regulates oil secretion and purifies the skin from the harmful effects of pollution thus revealing the natural glow. It is a super antiseptic containing antimicrobial properties capable of curing acne and dark spots. It also regulates the production of excess sebum and removes dirt and bacteria clogged on the pores of the skin. Moringa oil is an amazing deep skin cleanser and skin detoxifier. It contains sulfur which helps in building natural keratin for youthful skin. 2. Moringa Oil in Health Care

Moringa tree oil has 90 different types of nutrients, 46 antioxidant proteins, and 36 anti-inflammatory agents.

This comes along with many health benefits including, but is not limited to the following:

Soothing the nervous system Protecting bones Optimal gum and oral health Management of hysteria Fights stomach disorders Fights asthma Fights arthritic pain Softens and heals cracked heels Heals insomnia Treats sunburns Provides stronger hair Acts as a rheumatic oil Cures hypertension Conclusion

There are still more uses of Moringa oil, which truly reveals how beneficial this oil is to your overall health.

You can try this natural extract and start enjoying most of its health benefits today.

