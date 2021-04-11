A mother is in custody after authorities discovered three deceased children in an apartment building in the Reseda neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, 10 April.

All three children were believed to be under the age of 5, police said.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said.

According to ABC News, police said initial reports suggested the children had been stabbed to death, but no official cause of death has been released.

Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

Police discovered the bodies of the children while responding to a call about a possible death in an apartment along the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.

The mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, was taken into custody later Saturday in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County more than 200 miles away, in Central California. Police said Carrillo allegedly stole a silver Toyota pickup truck in the Bakersfield area before she was arrested.

“She is considered the sole suspect in this case,” the Los Angeles Police department said.

The official cause of death has not yet been determined, but the LAPD said an investigation would be conducted with the Robbery-Homicide Division and the Juvenile Division.

“These are the moments we carry throughout our career, it’s hard to process this as a police officer,” Lt. Raul Joel said.

The children’s grandmother returned home from work and found their bodies and the mother missing, she was the person who called the police. Joel said there had not been any prior calls to police at the residence.

