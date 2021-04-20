By Bashir Bello, KANO

A mother, identified as Rabi Mohammed has been arrested by men and officers of the police command for locking up and starving her biological daughter, Aisha Jibrin for ten (10) years in Darerawa Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Rabi and her husband, Mohammed Jibrin who is now at large allegedly locked up their 15-year-old daughter inside a room (solitary confinement) within their house for about ten (10) years without proper feeding and health care.

The spokesperson of the police, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development on Tuesday said efforts were in progress to also arrest the father of the victim.

DSP Haruna said good samaritans reported the incident to the police leading to the rescue of the victim.

He said the victim was rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for medical attention.

According to him, “On Monday, at about 1100hrs, the Kano State Police Command received an information which revealed that one Aisha Jibrin, ‘f’, 15 years old of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge LGA Kano State was solitarily confined for ten (10) years in a room by her biological parents, one Mohd Jibrin, ‘m’, and Rabi Mohd, ‘f’, of the same address inside their house without proper feeding and health care.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a Medical Team and a team of Detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victim and arrest the culprits. The teams immediately swung into action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano and admitted.

“One suspect named Rabi Mohd, ‘f’, 35 years old, a mother to the victim was arrested while efforts are in progress to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, however, ordered that case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discrete investigation,” he said.

In another development, the Police Public Relations Officer said a widow of a Former Divisional Police Officer, Gani Division Kano, CSP Rabiu Adamun Jenta handed a Laptop Computer and Printer in a will message of her deceased husband back to the Police Command.

He said the deceased officer’s wife stormed the command with the items which she said that, at the point of death of her late husband, he left “a will” message that, the Laptop Computer and the printer be handed to Gani Division because he bought them to be used in the Division.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, overwhelmed with the good conduct of the woman, called on everyone to copy from this woman and pray for the departed soul,” DSP Haruna however stated.

