Vehicular movement was brought to a standstill yesterday, following the breakdown of articulated trucks, offloading materials for road repairs along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Despite the presence of security personnel along the road, all vehicles were brought to a halt for over 3-hours. Commuters had to walk several kilometres to their destinations due to the heavy traffic […]

