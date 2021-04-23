Breaking News

Motorists groan as gridlock cripples movement on Oshodi/Apapa expressway

Vehicular movement was brought to a standstill yesterday, following the breakdown of articulated trucks, offloading materials for road repairs along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Despite the presence of security personnel along the road, all vehicles were brought to a halt for over 3-hours. Commuters had to walk several kilometres to their destinations due to the heavy traffic […]

