Drama erupted at the “Mrs Sri Lanka” beauty pageant on Sunday, when a former titleholder took the crown off the winner’s head and handed it to the runner up. Pushpika De Silva was named the competition winner to applause and cheers from spectators in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. Video footage from the event showed […]

