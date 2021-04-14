By Anayo Okoli

THE head office complex of the multi-billion naira industrial park, Lion Business Park, Enugu, was commissioned Tuesday by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who charged investors and industrialists across the South East region and the nation at large to buy into the project.

Located in a large expanse of over 2000 hectares of land at the 9th Mile Corner, the park project was conceived in 2016 through an investment summit by the state Government on how to catalyze the economy of Nigeria and the South East region in particular.

Being developed by Lion Business Park in collaboration with Enugu State Government, the massive industrial hub which is served with state-of-the art infrastructure, including power, security, ICT facilities and solid road infrastructure will provide a veritable platform for interactions between manufacturers, businesses, traders and entrepreneurs.

In his address, the chairman of Lion Business Park, Dr. O. J. Mbonu described the park “as a smart industrial city conceptualized to bridge the significant manufacturing gap in Nigeria and West Africa sub-region by co-locating manufacturing industries with wholesalers that sell imported, assembled and locally manufactured goods and services”.

Commissioning the project, Governor Ugwuanyi explained that the industrial park was conceived to generate jobs for the people of the state and beyond as well as promote production and industrialization.

The governor said the project would turn Enugu to the business hub of not only Nigeria but West Africa. He explained that his interest in the success of the project prompted him to appoint a Special Assistant on Free Trade Zone to follow the progress of the project.

In his remark, a former Presidential Economic Adviser, Dr. Osita Ogbu described the project as “very important which the government and everybody must support” as according to “no nation can reduce poverty and unemployment without a strong industrial base”.

“Government’s investment on projects like this means building the future”, Ogbu said.

