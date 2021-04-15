Nigerian business magnate and founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has partnered American film producer, Steve Mosko, CEO of Village Roadshow, a division of Warner Brothers Studio, the producers of Ocean 8, Joker, The Magnificent 7 and Equalizer with popular American actor, Denzel Washington, to produce movies with African talents.

The Former Senator representing Bayelsa East Constituency, in a video on Thursday, said the partnership will provide Africans with the opportunity to showcase the rich African talents to the world.

According to him, “this man controls a multi-billion naira budget and he wants to help Africa. The next superstar is going to come from Africa and this man(Steve Mosko) is going to make it happen and an African will win an Oscar.”

Senator Murray-Bruce also gave a hint on the “Ben Murray-Bruce fame School” which he said is one of the biggest in Africa.

He also said the Eko Atlantic houses the biggest real estate development in the world and urged the American producer of “Sex and the City and Cat Woman” to buy a property in Nigeria.

