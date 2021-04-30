Representative of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Idiat Adebule (left); representative of Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi; Founder, FATE Foundation Alhaji Tajudeen Fola Adeola; Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Oniru of Iruland Oba Wasiu Gbolahan Lawal and National Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad during a Book Launch by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos…yesterday.

Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has set the record straight on the history of Islam in Yourubaland, with the lunching of a book titled: ‘Islam in Yorubaland: History, Education and Culture’. The book was presented by former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Jubrila Ayinla amid cheers from dignitaries such as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Osun State Governor, Mr Isiaq Gboyega Oyetola, and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, among others.

Applauding MUSWEN for the development, Sultan noted that aside from history, religious leaders and scholars across Nigeria must rise up to feeding their followers with truth and the true meaning of faiths they profess.

Osinbajo also hailed MUSWEN for documenting history of Islam in Yorubaland. Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the Vice President urged religious leaders to continue to spread the message of peace and religious tolerance.

MUSWEN President-General, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, described the book presentation as historic for Muslims in Southwest. According to him, it was a realisation of a dream to set the historical records of Islam in Yorubaland straight.

“What makes the difference in today’s presentation is the calling of the spade by it’s real name for centuries, Muslims in Nigeria’s Southwest have had to accept their spiritual plight as a fate accompli when the concept and conditions for practicing their religion had to be dictated to them by their counterparts in other religions,” he said.

Oyetola congratulated MUSWEN for championing the book project. He said: “This well-researched work of history, no doubt, has benefited from the rich career of the authors whom I was told are affiliated to Yorubaland by birth and to Islam by choice. It, therefore, follows that the book before us can be classified as the most authoritative in our recent history as far as the history of Islam in Yorubaland is concerned.”

Ooni called for harmonious relationship among all tribes in Nigeria irrespective of their religious background.

Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Fola Adeola said one of the factors of a book was to educate and correct information as well as engaging minds. He noted that conscious efforts have been made by the book to reflect how Muslims look.

He said Muslims should stop hiding their potential and push forward everything to show their identity as Muslims. He said Muslims in Nigeria can better understand themselves when the negative impression has cleared.

National Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Imam Abdur-Rahman Ahmad stated that the aim of Islam is not to antagonise the society but to maintain a stable relationship with the people.

National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called for unity among Nigerians in the face of insecurity.

Nigerians, he said, should support the Federal government’s efforts at quelling insurgents and banditry. Represented by the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule, Tinubu urged Nigerians to be wary of actions capable of plundering the country into ethno-religious crisis.

Tinubu acknowledged and appreciate the role of MUSWEN in promoting peace and harmonious relationship amongst the Muslim Ummah in South West Nigeria. He further encouraged the umbrella body to continue to use the platform to promote peaceful co-existence and good neighborliness in the face of the insecurity been experienced in the country presently.

