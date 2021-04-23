fetes widows, orphans the disabled, children with special needs on 60th birthday

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Friday said his strength lies with God and the people of Benue state who have always been his pillar and supported his political endeavors.

The Governor who spoke Friday while feting widows, orphans the disabled and children with special needs in Makurdi on his 60th birthday anniversary commended Benue people for standing with him at all times.

He said he had to celebrate with the selected people to give them a sense of belonging, hope and reassurance that they were integral part of the society and also deserved to be accorded desired attention.

READ ALSO Contextualising Ramadan Feeding Programme of Pious Muslim women

“I am what I am because God is with me and my people are with me as well. That is were I draw my strength from and that is what makes me what I am. I am nothing without God and my people. That is why all I do is guided by the wishes and aspirations of the people.”

The Governor who thanked God for giving the special set of people the opportunity to meet with him personally was also assisted by his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom to donate cash, food and non food items to them.

Aside the food items and other takeaway gifts the widows also received N100,000 each, selected orphanage homes got N250,000 each while the others got N50,000 each as gift courtesy of the First family.

Also speaking, the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu appreciated Benue people for standing by his boss all through the years and prayed God for more blessings upon his life.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom, accompanied by his wife and other family members, commenced the low key activities with a morning Church Service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Gboko Road, Makurdi.

Present at the Church Service were the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba and fellow lawmakers, Secretary to the Benue State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the State Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke as well as Commissioners, Special Advisers, heads of government agencies and other top government functionaries.

The occasion was witnessed by members of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, including retired Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, Fulani friends of the Governor and important dignitaries from across the state.

The post My strength lies with the people – Ortom appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...