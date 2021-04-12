Myanmar’s military is reportedly charging families $85 to retrieve the bodies of relatives killed by security forces during a bloody crackdown that occurred on Friday, April 9.

Not less than 82 people were reportedly killed Friday in Bago, 90 kilometres (56 miles) northeast of capital Yangon, after the city was attacked by the military’s security forces, according to an advocacy group, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) increasing the number of people to have died since the military overthrew Myanmar’s elected government in a February 1 coup, to 700 people.

Since the coup, security forces have embarked on a crackdown against unarmed and peaceful protesters, detaining around 3,000 people and forcing activists into hiding.

On Friday the anti-coup protesters were fired using assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and hand grenades while the internet in the area was cut off, according to AAPP.

According to CNN, a Facebook post from the Bago University Students’ Union is alleging that the military is now charging families 120,000 Myanmar kyat ($85) to retrieve the bodies of relatives who died on Friday.

In defence, Myanmar’s military claim its forces were attacked by protesters in Bago on Friday, according to the state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.

“Security forces were attacked by groups of rioters while removing road barriers solidified by the rioters on the streets in Bago yesterday,” Global New Light of Myanmar reported, adding: “rioters used handmade guns, fire bottles, arrows, handmade shields and grenades to attack the security forces.”

“Evidence of confiscated grenades and ammunition indicates small arms were used,” the report added.

On Sunday, the United States embassy in Myanmar called for an end to the violence.

“We mourn the senseless loss of life in Bago and around the country where regime forces have reportedly used weapons of war against civilians,” the embassy said in a post on its official Twitter account.

“The regime has the ability to resolve the crisis and needs to start by ending violence and attacks,” it added.

The military’s commander-in-chief, senior-general Min Aung Hlaing, once again defended the coup over the weekend, claiming the junta “did not seize power but took measures to strengthen the multiparty democracy system,”