By Soni Daniel, Abuja

After spending two nights in its custody, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, released former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, on administrative bail.

But the EFCC had to vary the bail terms before Senator Okorocha could meet the terms and be able to go home after spending 48 hours with his interrogators.

A source said the anti-graft agency had demanded that the former governor produced two former governors or two serving senators from the South East as a condition for his bail but he objected to it on the grounds that it would be difficult to achieve that within the short period at his disposal.

Also read:

Based on the objection, Okorocha’s legal team filed for a variation of the bail conditions, which the EFCC finally granted. Vanguard, however, learned that the former governor was able to produce a ranking Senator from the Northeast as a guarantor for his release from EFCC custody.

A source in EFCC confirmed that the former governor would have another date with the operatives but did not specify the date he is expected to reappear.

The whole gamut of the interrogation, according to the source, relates to the N7.9 billion allegedly traced in many banks to the former governor, something he has repeatedly denied and had written a statement in that regard as part of his submission on Wednesday night to the anti-graft agency.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the release of the former governor but declined to give details on the matter.

Okorocha was arrested on Tuesday by EFCC operatives on the suspicion of diverting Imo State funds into private property and banks but he has consistently denied the claim by the EFCC. It was not clear as of last night if the EFCC had gathered adequate evidence to charge him and his associates linked with the cash and choice property to the court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post N7.9 billion cash: EFCC grants Okorocha bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...