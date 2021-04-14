The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has impounded a Mercedes Truck laden with banned and unregistered medicinal products in Asaba, Delta.

A statement signed by NAFDAC Resident Media Consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, said that the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement quoted Adeyeye as saying that the agency had resolved to ensure that only wholesome medicinal products and other regulated products were available in the markets for public use and consumption.

The director-general said that a Mercedes truck suspected to be carrying substandard and falsified medicinal products was intercepted along Asaba –Benin road by officers of the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, following an intelligence report.

According to her, after thorough screening, the truck was found to contain, among other products, improperly stored Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccine, and various unregistered banned and controlled medicinal products.

She said that part of the drugs includes Analgin Injection, CSP with Codeine cough syrup, Mepacrine HCL Tablets, Diethylcarbamazine Citrate Tablets, Dano Tetanus Vaccine, Artestunate Injection, and many others.

Adeyeye explained that the products were evacuated, inventory were taken while the suspects with cartons containing the products made police statements and were released on administrative bail.

According to the NAFDAC boss, further investigations revealed that the truck was conveying medicinal products purchased from Ogbo-Ogwu Bridge Head market in Onitsha, Anambra, for supply to retailers in Warri, Delta.

“The retailer outlets who are mostly in Warri are Pendrix Pharmacy, Samtex Pharmacy, Onos Pharmacy, Chima Patent Medicine Store, Imoson Patent Medicine Store, Sam-C Patent Medicine Store, Sunshine Patent Medicine Store and Hyunus Patent Medicine Store respectively.

“Others are Chuks Patent Medicine Store, Solomon Patent Medicine Store, Friday Patent Medicine Store, Madam Faithmax Patent Medicine Store, Omas Pharmacy, Evans Patent Medicine Store, Chiyere Patent Medicine Store

and Philo Patent Medicine Store, Bridge Head Market, Onitsha,” she said.

Adeyeye, however, warned medicine merchants to always have the general wellbeing of Nigerians at heart over and above any other pecuniary consideration, stressing that there is no longer a hiding place for them.

She also cautioned them to stop the circulation of illicit business and dangerous medicinal products capable of compromising the health of the Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NAFDAC impounds vehicle loaded with unwholesome medicine, vaccines in Asaba appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...