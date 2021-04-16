…meets AHUON on new policies

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) has said it will soon open desk offices in some airports where airlifting of pilgrims will be carried out.

NAHCON disclosed this during a meeting with members of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators in Nigeria (AHUON) meant to address some operational issues.

According to NAHCON, the desk offices will ensure that pilgrims are well treated at the airports and will enforce any policy agreements between pilgrims and their service providers.

The meeting which was presided over by NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, also discussed the restructuring of zonal and outreach offices for convenience and necessity for them to liaise with the zonal and outreach offices in lodging complaints or seeking clarification.

In a statement issued after the meeting, NAHCON said: “They were also briefed on the new desk offices to be opened in some airports. This is happening after seeking and getting approval from the airport authorities. The desk officers will be there to ensure welfare of pilgrims to forestall being treated unfairly and to enforce any policy agreements between pilgrims and their service providers. “Additionally the desk officers will be at the airports as liaison officers to support tour operators and solve minor problems where manageable.

“It was also resolved that the commission will liaise with Primary Healthcare Agency to reserve COVID-19 vaccines for tour operators’ pilgrims.

“They were also briefed on new data collation system for Umrah pilgrims, review of guarantor charges to N1,000,000 instead of $5000 as penalty for visa violation, withholding of caution deposit and other guidelines.

Present at the meeting were the Commissioner Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner Policy, Personnel Management and Finance ; Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, Board member representing Ministry of Health, Pharm. Zainab Ujudud Sheriff and other NAHCON members.

Others are the AHUON president Alhaji Yahaya Nasidi Suleiman, AHUON EXCO members, representatives of Licensed Tour Operators, management and other staff of NAHCON.

