Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Meseret Dinke have emerged as the winners of the 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Nabei on Saturday returned a time of 2hrs 15 mins 01 sec (official) to claim the top prize which is $30,000. While the winning time falls short of the course record of 2:10:23 […]

