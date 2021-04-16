Mr Danladi Jatau, Minority Leader at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has dumped the PDP as he registered as a member of APC on Friday.

Jatau, representing Kokona West constituency, registered with the APC at his polling unit in Uke-Bassa, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security registered with APC two days after he dumped the PDP.

He called on his constituents to embrace the ongoing APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Jatau said he joined the APC to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule in developing the state.

“I also joined the APC to contribute my quota to the development of the state and to Nigeria at large.

“I want to call on the people of my constituency, who are yet to join the ruling APC to do so in their interest and for the overall development of the state.

“There are benefits in belonging to a political party, especially APC which is the ruling party and above all, we should support the governor to succeed,’’ he said.

He assured the people of his constituency of continued quality representation to bring development to their doorsteps.

“I want to use this medium to assure the people of my constituency that I will continue to do my best for them through keying into people-oriented programmes that will change their lives positively,’’ he stressed..

The lawmaker urged his constituents and Nigerians to continue to live in peace, be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for societal development.

