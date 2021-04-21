Janet Osamudiamen

The National Defence College, NDC has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its role in tackling corruption in Nigeria, while seeking closer partnership between the institutions in the realization of their mandates.

Rear Admiral O.B Daji, Commandant NDC, stated this on Tuesday April 20, 2021 when he a led a team on a Courtesy Visit to the headquarters of the EFCC, Abuja.

Daji, a former Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Western Naval Command, acknowledged the assistance which he received from the Commission through diligent investigation and prosecution during his tour of duty in Western Command, resulting in many convictions.

Commending the Commission for what he called, consistent participation in the College’s elite course, the Commandant however urged the Commission to increase the number of its participants.

He disclosed that the NDC was designing short courses on strategic leadership especially for middle career officers, to enhance strategic leadership, influence policy decision making and most importantly, foster inter-agency cooperation.

The short courses, he further explained, will also cater for the needs of agencies that cannot afford to sponsor their staff for the year-long senior course.

He extended invitation to the Executive Chairman to deliver lecture to participants of the forthcoming senior course.

In his response, EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa expressed appreciation over the choice of EFCC as the first agency to be visited by the Commandant upon assumption of duty on March 15.

While emphasizing the exploits of the EFCC as an 18 year-old agency which has changed the course of administration of criminal justice in Nigeria, Bawa however noted that the stripes could not have been earned in isolation.

“The military has been of support. I remember that as Zonal Head in Port Harcourt, the Nigerian Navy and the Army assisted us in arresting vessels and trucks involved in illegal oil bunkering. We thank you for that.

“We need everybody on board, this cannot be done alone, results cannot be achieved in isolation; there is need for networking in terms of information and knowledge sharing,” he said.

Bawa also requested for the assistance of the NDC Commandant, to speed up the process of having suspects and exhibits in oil theft cases transferred to the Commission by arresting authorities. This, he said, will quicken the process of prosecution.

He equally appealed to the NDC boss to see to the possibility of increasing the number of slots allocated to the Commission in the NDC Course to enable more officers to benefit. “Having one participant at a time is not enough. Let me use this opportunity to ask for at least four slots each year,” he said.

Bawa concluded by seeking collaboration between the NDC and the EFCC Academy in the design of courses and training programmes that would be beneficial to the two institutions.

Like this: Like Loading...