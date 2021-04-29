…As Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to promotion of human rights, fundamental freedoms of residents. Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State, yesterday, said his administration has leveraged every opportunity to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms of residents of the state through various time-honoured initiatives.

Speaking during the inauguration of the modernized Enugu State Office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), located at No. 3, Eziagu Street, New Haven, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has initiated and achieved a lot in promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms of the residents, through domestication of the Child Rights Act in the state and establishment of the Tamar-Sexual Assault and Referral Center (Tamar-Sarc) for provision of free medical, legal and counseling services for victims of rape, especially women and girls.

Other initiatives include the “establishment of Oasis of Hope for the Needy, a center for taking care of vulnerable children, as well as victims of sexual and domestic assaults; training of staff of Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) on application of human rights principles in enforcement and compliance; and training of the State Neighborhood Watch Associations on human rights issues”.

READ ALSO: Tambuwal warns Buhari against politics of exclusion Inaugurating the office, Gov. Ugwuanyi noted that it was an occasion to show solidarity with the national agency which has been in the frontline of protecting, promoting and enforcing human rights as well as providing an extra-judicial mechanism for the respect and enjoyment of human rights.

He disclosed that the state government, in recognition of the strategic importance of the Commission’s mandate and its implication for the nation’s democracy and enjoyment of life by citizenry, supported the renovation works at the office within the limits of available resources, stressing: “We are truly glad we did; and sincerely wish we could do more”.

“It is, therefore, self-evident that Enugu State Government and National Human Rights Commission are partners in pursuit of an egalitarian society where human rights and fundamental freedoms are elevated to directive principles of state policy”, Gov. Ugwuanyi said.

Commending the Executive Secretary, Anthony Ojukwu Esq., the management and entire staff of the Commission “for the hope and extra-judicial justice they give to the common man”, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the unwavering promotion of human rights of the citizenry of Enugu State.

Gov. Ugwuanyi was honoured by NHRC “for carrying out human rights friendly programmes” in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

