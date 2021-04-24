The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, NNS Delta, on Friday April 23, 2021 handed over a vessel, MV Light and seven crew members allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects are David Okpatu, Dele Olayanju, Simon Reuben, Idibe Christopher, Reuben Omonoye, George Egbejule and Hermeon Joshua.

The Commander, NNS Delta, O. Ibrahim at the handing over in Warri, Delta State, stated that the Captain was unable to explain the source of the product when the Vessel was intercepted, and that further inquiries showed that the Vessel did not load its product from designated loading point in Lagos.

Receiving the Vessel and the suspects on behalf of the Commission, Mark Akase, an operative, said the Commission would carry out further investigations to ensure that those found culpable were brought to book.

Like this: Like Loading...