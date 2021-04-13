The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ilorin branch, has appealed to the Kwara Government to grant financial autonomy to its Judiciary to end the ongoing strike in the state.

Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Bello, the Chairman of the branch, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that judiciary workers, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had embarked on a nationwide strike over the non-implementation of judicial financial autonomy.

Bello said that the present situation of depending on the executive arm of government for monthly subventions could paralyse the judiciary like the local government administration.

“The Ilorin branch of NBA supports the ongoing strike by the Judiciary workers in the state; without NBA support for the struggle, we are gradually killing our profession.

“Lack of financial autonomy has paralysed the local government administration as the third tiers of government enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

“Granting judicial financial autonomy will make the Judiciary alive to their Constitutional responsibility,’’ he said.

Bello called on the Kwara and other state governments to grant financial autonomy to their judiciary so that the arm of government can have a sense of belonging.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NBA advocates financial autonomy for judiciary in Kwara appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...