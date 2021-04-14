The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, has threatened to join the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The association said their plan to join the striking judiciary workers was in support of JUSUN’s demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The Chairman of the branch, Mr Bartholomew Aguegbodo, gave the hint during a meeting of the branch executives held on Tuesday in Ikeja.

Aguegbodo said the NBA would throw its weight behind JUSUN.

He said the association would not hesitate to carry out a protest if the meeting between the Governors Forum and the union slated for Wednesday failed to yield the desired result.

Aguegbodo added that the branch would have no other option than to take further steps to compel them to comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“What we are talking about is willful disobedience to provisions of the constitution.

“Without mincing words, the Lagos State Attorney-General is our member.

“He is our representative there. We are calling on him to make the state government understand the provisions of the constitution on separation of powers.

“However, where that is not done, we would proceed on a protest, to make our position known and our points taken.

“The time has come where all stakeholders will have to take our destiny into our hands,” he said.

The branch chairman alleged that in Lagos, government had turned the judiciary into a revenue generation arm.

According to him, the branch has passed a resolution that there will be no going back on the strike, until government yields to the demands of the union.

Aguegbodo added that the was the need for the State Government to roll out steps to actualise the financial independence of the judiciary.

“We are putting our full weight behind the JUSUN.

“We as lawyers, particularly Ikeja branch, the Tiger branch, with a voice, will not sit back and watch things go awry, ” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...