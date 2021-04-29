The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has officially launched the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in Lagos State, to transit from analogue to digital transmission and increase television penetration. PHOTO: Twitter

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has officially launched the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in Lagos State, to transit from analogue to digital transmission and increase television penetration.

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, made the disclosure during the launch of the DSO in Lagos.

“The digital switchover being activated in Lagos today means that with just a set-top box, residents of Lagos can now enjoy over 30 digital television services.

“It must be stated that the digitisation of broadcasting brings a whole gamut of opportunities for Nigerians.

“It is perhaps, without doubt, the fastest and safest way to leapfrog those at the lower rung up the digital divide.

“With this roll-out in Lagos, a projected five million Lagos residents are instantly going to access digital television services not only for broadcasting but with converged opportunities to telecom and other ancillary services,” he said.

Idachaba noted that jobs would also be created for creatives, engineers and technicians.

He added that small scale business activities were going to be stimulated around proposition, sale of boxes, installations and content production.

The NBC boss said that the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) free project by the Nigerian government was one that was homegrown.

According to him, the home manufactured Set Top Box is a melting and convergence point of our collective heritage.

He commended the Minister of Information and Culture for his drive and leadership to switch on the DTT signal in Lagos.

Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said that the Digital Switch Over in the state would enhance job creation and content development.

The governor was represented by Mr Olusina Thorpe, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy.

He said that the innovation would empower many youths, especially those in the entertainment and tourism industry.

“Universally, technology is now a fundamental and critical deliverable of every innovative government.

“It presents an opportunity for the citizens to have access to local, national and international space,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged the ministerial task force on the DSO to make the Free TV box and after-sale support easily accessible.

Sanwo-Olu noted that better days were certainly here as the Free TV of the DSO would afford Nigerians the opportunity to watch over 60 channels with great content at a cheaper rate and without a subscription to pay TV.

“We are excited that the DSO is relevant to the Lagos Smart City Project and the Lagos Broadband Initiative,” the Lagos State governor said.

Like this: Like Loading...