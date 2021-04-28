Nigeria Correctional Service PHOTO: twitter

The Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS has warned job seekers to be wary of activities of fraudsters who have been conducting fake recruitment exercise online, saying the recruitment is fake.

A communique from the office of the public relations officer of the service, Francis Enobore, said that recruitment into the service, when a vacancy exists, is usually advertised for qualified in newspapers and other regular media.

“It has come to the notice of the management of Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCoS), that some unscrupulous elements are scamming unsuspected members of the public by purporting to be conducting recruitment exercise on its behalf.

The Service wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing and that no agent(s), syndicate(s) or private individuals have been engaged to carry out recruitment exercise on its behalf.”

The communique also warns members of the public to desist from paying money to any individual for jobs as recruitment exercise into the service is always free and does not involve any financial inducement.



