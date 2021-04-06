Breaking News

NDDC: Buhari should inaugurate board to douse tension in Niger Delta

By
0
nddc:-buhari-should-inaugurate-board-to-douse-tension-in-niger-delta
Views: Visits 3

President Muhammadu Buhari should listen to the voice of reason from all well-meaning Niger Deltans, and the elected governors of the region, the true representatives of the people, and inaugurate the Senate confirmed Board of NDDC, which Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs had promised will be inaugurated on April 1, 2021. Beyond […]

The post NDDC: Buhari should inaugurate board to douse tension in Niger Delta appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Buhari names Usman Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Previous article

British Actress Thandie Newton Reverts To Original Name Spelling, “Thandiwe”

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News